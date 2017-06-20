Ocean Boulevard business owners talk recent violence in city

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Ocean Boulevard business owners feel it's one thing to hear about the violence but it's another to see it play out.

Their reactions follow a rash of shootings that plagued Myrtle Beach beginning on Saturday.

“It’s always terrifying to hear that something happens down the road from where you are,” said Michelle Kerscher, with the Oceanfront Merchants Association said.

Justin Plyler, the long-time owner of The Gay Dolphin said he was "surprised and saddened" over what happened.

One of the shootings was broadcast on Facebook Live and seen by millions.

“I was surprised and saddened,” said long-time owner of the Gay Dolphin, Justin Plyler.

As the days pass, many are wondering where Myrtle Beach will go from here.

“The first thing you need to do is to make it safe. You can't make it a family-friendly destination if people are scared to come here,” Kerscher said.

The last time the area saw this kind of violence and reaction was the 2014 Memorial Day weekend, which was saw the shooting deaths of three people.

“You know, I'd like to see more police; that's it in a nutshell,” Plyler said.

Both Kerscher and Plyler went on to say police need more help to do their jobs and believe the police substation needs to become a No. 1 priority closer to Ocean Boulevard.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.