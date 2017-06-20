How North Myrtle Beach officials handle crime varies from Myrtle Beach

Steps were taken Tuesday to try and put an end to the ongoing battle over whether or not to rename part of a Myrtle Beach street.More >>
Hours after hearing the concerns of Myrtle Beach residents following the recent violence throughout the city, the chairman of the Horry County Council addressed his governing body by saying they would offer what assistance they could.More >>
While the city of Myrtle Beach works to formulate a plan to curb crime, officials in North Myrtle Beach talked about what they do to make sure tourists feel safe there.More >>
An award-winning documentary filmmaker is in Myrtle Beach this week working on her latest project. That project is a look at the history of Charlie's Place, a once-famous music nightclub dating back to the 1930s.More >>
Ramon Sessions is never shy to talk about where he came from or to give back to the Myrtle Beach community. Ramon is a big supporter of the Boys and Girls club of the Grand Strand.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.More >>
Almost 300 miles from where Scott Hood found a camera laying on the ground near Blowing Rock, a man in Columbus, Ohio had pretty much written it off.More >>
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.More >>
