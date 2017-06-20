How North Myrtle Beach officials handle crime varies from Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While the city of Myrtle Beach works to formulate a plan to curb crime, officials in North Myrtle Beach talked about what they do to make sure tourists feel safe there.

City spokesman Pat Dowling made it clear Myrtle Beach police officers face what he called a "very different urban reality that we just don't have."

According to Dowling, North Myrtle Beach isn't as developed with respect to high rises and sections of Ocean Boulevard are different than what North Myrtle Beach has.

Regarding Myrtle Beach, Dowling said there are, "lots of high rise accommodations there, which means crowds can suddenly emerge and act on the street."

“(It's) much harder for that to occur in North Myrtle Beach, where you mostly have vacation cottages," he said.

As for crowd control, the city doesn't share operational plans the police put together. However, Dowling said the Alcohol Enforcement Team and other officers make personal contact with people on the streets during busy tourist times.

He said, above all, public safety officers engage the public, saying it's of great value in managing crowd situations.

"When none of that works, we have a nice jail and offenders are welcomed to stay in it for a while," Dowling said.

