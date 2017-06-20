UPDATE: Suspects wanted in shooting that injured a CCU student caught

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month that injured a Coastal Carolina University student have been taken into custody.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, Ryan Graham and Symaria Shannon were both arrested as of Friday for their role in the June 15 shooting on Harper Road.

Their exact charges were not immediately known.

An incident report states an officer picked up the victim, who said he felt like passing out, and then met with EMS.

The victim did not know the suspects, but described a woman in the vehicle that dropped him off as slender. He added there was also a man with brown hair, tattoos and "messed up" teeth, the report stated.

He said prior to the shooting, he went to Conway National Bank near CCU, where he is a student.

The report states the victim had one to two gunshot wounds in his back and several marks on his side and on his arms.

