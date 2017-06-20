FIRST ALERT: Soggy weather lingers into Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A weak cold front stalled across the region combined with high humidity and tropical moisture will keep the risk of showers and storms going through Wednesday.

Tonight will see periods of showers and thunderstorms continuing at times with overnight temperatures dropping into the lower 70s.

Wednesday will see a continuation of mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers and storms. There will be breaks in the rain at times, but any point in the day could see a thunderstorm or downpour. Some of the rain could be locally heavy at times and lead to areas of ponding or minor flooding. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures held down into the lower 80s.

The end of the week and the weekend will see a return to more typical summer weather as rain chances drop off and temperatures creep up. Daily temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s from Thursday into the weekend as the humidity remains high. The widespread rain and storms of the last few days will taper off to just a few isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms.