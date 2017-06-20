Darlington Raceway to honor Dale Earnhardt Sr.

The Myrtle Beach City Council is holding a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 in response to the “recent criminal behavior” in the city. Watch it live here.More >>
As part of its throwback weekend, celebrating the 1985-89 era of the sport, Darlington Raceway will be honoring Dale Earnhardt Sr. and the 30th anniversary of his 1987 Bojangles’ Southern 500 victory.More >>
A colonel for the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Socastee High School was arrested Monday for alleged actions toward a student.More >>
A body was found on the side of the road in Horry County off Highway 905 Tuesday morning, police confirmed. The body was found on Belair Lane, off Hwy. 905 near Highway 22, confirmed Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police.More >>
The project decades in the making is one step closer to becoming a reality. U.S. Representative Tom Rice confirmed Tuesday that the construction permit for Interstate 73 in South Carolina has been approved.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will reach the Gulf Coast by Thursday, with little strengthening possible.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, an earthquake struck the CSRA. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake registered as a 3.0 and was centered 3.72 miles southwest of Augusta.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>
A woman freaks out after she picks up a snake by mistake.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
