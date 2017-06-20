JROTC colonel at Socastee High charged with inappropriate contact with student

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A colonel for the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Socastee High School was arrested Monday for alleged actions toward a student.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Andrew Ray Kiracofe, 67, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with second-degree assault and battery.

He was released Monday evening on a $2,500 bond.

An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states officers met with the alleged 18-year-old victim on June 11 in reference to a sexual assault complaint.

The girl said the suspect’s inappropriate behavior began a few weeks ago. She told police she had been dealing with him for years and that “he treated her like a daughter,” the report stated.

According to the girl, it started with the suspect giving her hugs all the time.

“Victim said that he would give her hugs and then put his hands on her ‘butt,’” the report stated. “According to the victim, ‘he would immediately apologize and say that he shouldn’t have done that.’”

The alleged incidents occurred in the JROTC room or in a vehicle, according to the report.

According to the girl, the suspect would also allegedly pull her into his laps and touch her inappropriately, saying it was what fathers do to their daughters, the report stated.

“Victim said that her father left when she was five years old so she believed him,” the report stated.

All the incidents occurred after the alleged victim was 18 years of age, according to the incident report.

Relatives of the girl reportedly confronted the suspect, who allegedly admitted to the inappropriate behavior.

