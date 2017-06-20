Body found on side of road in Horry County, no foul play suspected

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A body was found on the side of the road in Horry County off Highway 905 Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

A male body was found on Belair Lane, off Hwy. 905 near Highway 22, confirmed Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police.

Police confirmed that no foul play was suspected in the death.

