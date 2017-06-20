Body found on side of road in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A body was found on the side of the road in Horry County off Highway 905 Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

A male body was found on Belair Lane, off Hwy. 905 near Highway 22, confirmed Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police.

No other information is available at this time, Dotson said.

