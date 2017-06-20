WATCH LIVE: City council holds special public meeting after 5 shootings in 3 days in Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council is holding a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 in response to the “recent criminal behavior” in the city.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

Citizens are invited to attend and participate in the meeting, which will take place at the Council Chamber of the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center at 1101 N Oak Street. Those who wish to address the council are asked to sign in before the start of the meeting and state their names prior to speaking.

A total of 30 minutes will be provided at the beginning of the meeting, and additional time will be provided at the end of the meeting as needed, according to a news release from the city.

Five shootings were reported in Myrtle Beach between Saturday, June 17 and Monday, June 19. View an interactive story map of all five incidents here.

A person was shot at Coastal Grand Mall on Saturday afternoon. At almost the same time, there was a report of shots fired at the Crown Reef Resort.

Overnight Saturday, seven people were injured in a shooting on Ocean Boulevard at 4th Avenue North, including the alleged shooter and a security guard. The incident was streamed on Facebook Live by Bubba Hinson, and the video has since been viewed over 4 million times. Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect involved, as that person is still in the hospital.

On Sunday night, there was a report of shots fired near the Dunes Village resort.

Finally, on Monday, Myrtle Beach Police responded to a call of shots fired in the downtown area, but the victim refused medical treatment and was not cooperating with the investigation.

The full agenda of Tuesday's meeting is below:

SPECIAL MYRTLE BEACH CITY COUNCIL MEETING

2:00 P.M., TUESDAY, JUNE 20, 2017

COUNCIL CHAMBER, TED C. COLLINS LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER

CITIZENS ARE INVITED TO ATTEND AND PARTICIPATE. THOSE WHO WISH TO ADDRESS COUNCIL ARE ASKED TO SIGN IN BEFORE THE START OF THE MEETING AND STATE THEIR NAMES PRIOR TO SPEAKING. A TOTAL OF 30 MINUTES WILL BE PROVIDED AT THE BEGINNING OF THE MEETING FOR NON-AGENDA PUBLIC ISSUES. ADDITIONAL TIME WILL BE PROVIDED AT THE END OF THE MEETING AS NEEDED.

ANYONE WHO REQUIRES AN AUXILIARY AID OR SERVICE FOR EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION OR PARTICIPATION SHOULD CONTACT THE CITY CLERK’S OFFICE AT (843) 918-1004 AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, BUT NO LATER THAN 48 HOURS BEFORE THE SCHEDULED EVENT.

CALL TO ORDER: Mayor John Rhodes

DISCUSSION: Ocean Boulevard Safety and Security Measures

EXECUTIVE SESSION: (Note: Council may take action on items discussed in executive session, once in public session)

ADJOURNMENT

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.