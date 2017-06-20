Myrtle Beach City Council holds special public meeting after five shootings in three days in Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach City Council is holding a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 in response to the “recent criminal behavior” in the city. Watch it live here.More >>
Horry County police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month that injured a Coastal Carolina University student.More >>
The project decades in the making is one step closer to becoming a reality. U.S. Representative Tom Rice confirmed Tuesday that the construction permit for Interstate 73 in South Carolina has been approved.More >>
As part of its throwback weekend, celebrating the 1985-89 era of the sport, Darlington Raceway will be honoring Dale Earnhardt Sr. and the 30th anniversary of his 1987 Bojangles’ Southern 500 victory.More >>
A colonel for the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Socastee High School was arrested Monday for alleged actions toward a student.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.More >>
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
The Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory that was issued Tuesday has been cancelled.More >>
