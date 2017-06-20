Myrtle Beach City Council holds special public meeting after five shootings in three days in Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council held a special meeting Tuesday afternoon in response to the “recent criminal behavior” in the city.

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes opened the meeting by praising the police's quick response to the mass shooting on Saturday night. He said police responded to the scene of the shooting on Ocean Blvd. at 4th Ave. North within three minutes of receiving the call.

Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus was the first speaker, and he said that he plans to meet with public safety personnel Tuesday to formulate plan for county to help city during peak times. Lazarus said we can't let actions of a few jeopardize what founding fathers have built, the number one entertainment destination on the East Coast.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President Brad Dean spoke next. He said that repairing Myrtle Beach's image after the weekend of violence is like "fighting a wildfire with a garden hose." He said that no amount of paid advertising can undo the amount of publicity the last few days, and said he wants to work with the state to use advertising dollars for law enforcement, like what was done after the spate of shooting during Memorial Day weekend in 2014.

Mickey James, of local NAACP chapter, said this city can't afford that kind of reputation and we can't afford that as citizens here. James said this isn't a black or white issue. He just sees a gun.

Former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride asked the council to take a portion of its accommodations tax and put it toward public safety, adding that $4.5 million could put 100 new police officers on the streets.

“It’s an embarrassment the governor is coming down here to tell you all how to run the city.” McBride said, referencing Gov. Henry McMaster's visit to the Grand Strand on Thursday to discuss the recent shootings.

Citizens were invited to attend and participate in the meeting, which will take place at the Council Chamber of the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center at 1101 N Oak Street. Those who wish to address the council are asked to sign in before the start of the meeting and state their names prior to speaking.

A total of 30 minutes will be provided at the beginning of the meeting, and additional time will be provided at the end of the meeting as needed, according to a news release from the city.

Five shootings were reported in Myrtle Beach between Saturday, June 17 and Monday, June 19. View an interactive story map of all five incidents here.

A person was shot at Coastal Grand Mall on Saturday afternoon. At almost the same time, there was a report of shots fired at the Crown Reef Resort.

Overnight Saturday, seven people were injured in a shooting on Ocean Boulevard at 4th Avenue North, including the alleged shooter and a security guard. The incident was streamed on Facebook Live by Bubba Hinson, and the video has since been viewed over 4 million times. Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect involved, as that person is still in the hospital.

On Sunday night, there was a report of shots fired near the Dunes Village resort.

Finally, on Monday, Myrtle Beach Police responded to a call of shots fired in the downtown area, but the victim refused medical treatment and was not cooperating with the investigation.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.