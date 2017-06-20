Shaking felt as earthquake hits Augusta Tuesday morning

A person was struck by gunfire during a home invasion and burglary on Laurel Lane in Florence County just after midnight on Tuesday, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A person was struck by gunfire during a home invasion and burglary on Laurel Lane in Florence County just after midnight on Tuesday, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be in Myrtle Beach Thursday to discuss law enforcement options with local officials after a spate of shootings over past several days, including a shooting on Ocean Boulevard that left seven people injured, and was viewed by millions on Facebook live.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be in Myrtle Beach Thursday to discuss law enforcement options with local officials after a spate of shootings over past several days, including a shooting on Ocean Boulevard that left seven people injured, and was viewed by millions on Facebook live.More >>
A new resurfacing project in North Myrtle Beach is causing a lot of neighbors to be frustrated.More >>
A new resurfacing project in North Myrtle Beach is causing a lot of neighbors to be frustrated.More >>
A man pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 14-year old Taizaun Dewitt. The Longs teen was shot and killed in May of 2015.More >>
A man pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 14-year old Taizaun Dewitt. The Longs teen was shot and killed in May of 2015.More >>
A Kershaw County man who live streamed a shooting on Ocean Boulevard on Facebook Live over the weekend says when the bullets started flying, he froze and just kept streaming.More >>
A Kershaw County man who live streamed a shooting on Ocean Boulevard on Facebook Live over the weekend says when the bullets started flying, he froze and just kept streaming.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.More >>
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.More >>
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast and extend it down the Texas coast.More >>
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast and extend it down the Texas coast.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday declared a statewide State of Emergency in anticipation of severe weather moving through Alabama starting on Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday declared a statewide State of Emergency in anticipation of severe weather moving through Alabama starting on Tuesday.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
The homeowner, who woke up from a nap a month ago midday to the home invasion, said he thought he was going to die.More >>
The homeowner, who woke up from a nap a month ago midday to the home invasion, said he thought he was going to die.More >>