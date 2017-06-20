Shaking felt as earthquake hits Augusta Tuesday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While you couldn't feel it in the eastern Carolinas, there was an earthquake in Augusta, Georgia Tuesday morning!

The 3.2-magnitude quake occurred 9 miles beneath downtown Augusta. That's about 173 miles west of Myrtle Beach. This is considered a minor earthquake but hundreds of people have reported feeling the quake to the United States Geological Survey.

Earthquakes aren't all that uncommon around here. Charleston had a devastating earthquake back in 1886 that was estimated to have a magnitude of 6.9 - 7.3. It caused 60 deaths and over $5 million in damage to buildings.

