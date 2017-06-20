Neighbor struck by bullet during home invasion in Florence County, officials say

A person was struck by gunfire during a home invasion and burglary on Laurel Lane in Florence County just after midnight on Tuesday, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be in Myrtle Beach Thursday to discuss law enforcement options with local officials after a spate of shootings over past several days, including a shooting on Ocean Boulevard that left seven people injured, and was viewed by millions on Facebook live.More >>
A new resurfacing project in North Myrtle Beach is causing a lot of neighbors to be frustrated.More >>
A man pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 14-year old Taizaun Dewitt. The Longs teen was shot and killed in May of 2015.More >>
A Kershaw County man who live streamed a shooting on Ocean Boulevard on Facebook Live over the weekend says when the bullets started flying, he froze and just kept streaming.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.More >>
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast and extend it down the Texas coast.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday declared a statewide State of Emergency in anticipation of severe weather moving through Alabama starting on Tuesday.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
After two Georgia inmates on the run frightened the southeast for several days last week, one Georgia sheriff's office is praising the actions of six inmates who saved one law enforcement officer's life.More >>
