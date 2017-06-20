Neighbor struck by bullet during home invasion in Florence County, officials say

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A person was struck by gunfire during a home invasion and burglary on Laurel Lane in Florence County just after midnight on Tuesday, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told the FCSO that at some point during the home invasion, one or more shots were fired and a neighbor was struck, sustaining what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIMESC. Information can be left anonymously.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.