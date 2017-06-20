Gov. McMaster to meet with law enforcement in Myrtle Beach Thursday after spate of shootings

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be in Myrtle Beach Thursday to discuss law enforcement options with local officials after a spate of shootings over past several days, including a shooting on Ocean Boulevard that left seven people injured, and was viewed by millions on Facebook live.

Brian Symmes, a spokesman for the governor, confirmed that he contacted SLED chief Monday night to set up meeting with local law enforcement in Myrtle Beach.

“This meeting is borne out of some concern he has over the rash of violence that’s occurred over the past few days," Symmes said, adding that the meeting was set up "so we can coordinate law enforcement efforts and make state resources available if that’s the best course of action.”

The meeting will be with State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel, as well as local law enforcement leaders. It is “making sure all South Carolinians and South Carolina visitors are safe and remain safe," Symmes added.

On Tuesday at 2 p.m., the Myrtle Beach City Council is holding a special meeting in response to the weekend violence. The public has been invited to provide comment to the mayor and council. WMBF News will stream the meeting online and on Facebook.

Five shootings were reported in Myrtle Beach between Saturday, June 17 and Monday, June 19. View an interactive story map of all five incidents here.

A person was shot at Coastal Grand Mall on Saturday afternoon. At almost the same time, there was a report of shots fired at the Crown Reef Resort.

Overnight Saturday, seven people were injured in a shooting on Ocean Boulevard at 4th Avenue North, including the alleged shooter and a security guard. The incident was streamed on Facebook Live by Bubba Hinson, and the video has since been viewed over 4 million times. Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect involved, as that person is still in the hospital.

On Sunday night, there was a report of shots fired near the Dunes Village resort.

Finally, on Monday, Myrtle Beach Police responded to a call of shots fired in the downtown area, but the victim refused medical treatment and was not cooperating with the investigation.

