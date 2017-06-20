FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Cindy stationary in the Gulf, Bret dissipates

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Cindy remains stationary in the north-central Gulf of Mexico, while Tropical Storm Bret has dissipated in the Caribbean.

The latest on Tropical Storm Cindy has the storm located about 250 miles south of the Louisiana coast. Maximum sustained winds are at 45 mph. Some slight strengthening is possible through Wednesday and winds could reach 50 mph. The storm is currently stationary, but will resume a slow west and northwestward drift on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cindy will move into the Louisiana and Texas Gulf Coast by Thursday with torrential rains and a high risk of flooding. Rain totals could reach 10-16 inches in some areas.

No direct impacts are expected across our area, although the tropical moisture will enhance our rainfall chances at times.

Tropical Storm Bret moved into the Caribbean and has encountered very strong wind shear. As a result, the system has fallen apart.

