FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Cindy develops in the Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Cindy has developed in the Gulf of Mexico.

We have been keeping an eye on the area of thunderstorms in the Gulf since last week as it slowly organized. The National Hurricane Center has now determined it is a tropical storm with winds of 45 mph with very little movement.

Over the next few days, Cindy will move toward the Louisiana and Texas Gulf Coast. However, it's not the tropical storm's movement that's the headline, it's the amount of rain the storm is expected to bring to the Gulf Coast with some areas getting as much as 7 to 10 inches of rain with a bulls eye of 12 inches of rain on the Mississippi/Louisiana state line.

Impacts for the Grand Strand will be minimal and indirect. We will tap into the tropical moisture in the gulf and that will help feed our typical afternoon thunderstorms through Thursday.

