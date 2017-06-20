FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Cindy develops in the Gulf of Mexico

The Myrtle Beach City Council is holding a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 in response to the “recent criminal behavior” in the city. Watch it live here.More >>
A body was found on the side of the road in Horry County off Highway 905 Tuesday morning, police confirmed. The body was found on Belair Lane, off Hwy. 905 near Highway 22, confirmed Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police.More >>
The project decades in the making is one step closer to becoming a reality. U.S. Representative Tom Rice confirmed Tuesday that the construction permit for Interstate 73 in South Carolina has been approved.More >>
A person was struck by gunfire during a home invasion and burglary on Laurel Lane in Florence County just after midnight on Tuesday, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be in Myrtle Beach Thursday to discuss law enforcement options with local officials after a spate of shootings over past several days, including a shooting on Ocean Boulevard that left seven people injured, and was viewed by millions on Facebook live.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will reach the Gulf Coast by Thursday, with little strengthening possible.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday declared a statewide State of Emergency in anticipation of severe weather moving through Alabama starting on Tuesday.More >>
A woman freaks out after she picks up a snake by mistake.More >>
Just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, an earthquake struck the CSRA. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake registered as a 3.0 and was centered 3.72 miles southwest of Augusta.More >>
