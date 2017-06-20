North Myrtle Beach resurfacing project concerns residents

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new resurfacing project in North Myrtle Beach in the area near Barefoot Resort Bridge Road between the swing bridge and Catalina Drive is causing a lot of neighbors to be frustrated.

But the problem isn't about the roads being resurfaced, it's about the timing of it all.

People who live in North Myrtle Beach are questioning why the road project is taking place before July 4. They feel traffic always backs up there in the evenings and essentially all summer long, so why make it worse before a holiday weekend when so many visit the area.

Others are saying there are more frequently-traveled roads that are falling apart and have needed resurfacing for decades.

So why are they choosing roads that are only a decade old?

There are also people wanting to understand what's wrong with repaving during the winter months when it doesn't get as cold here as other cities.

But among all the concerns expressed by many who commute in North Myrtle Beach one concern remains the same: Why start a repaving project before a busy holiday weekend on the roads when it's going to negatively impact traffic?

"That's going to make all the traffic a lot worse especially if it's during the day time, during lunch or whatever, it's going to be a lot more difficult for me to get to work, I work at the Tanger Outlets down here so I'm going to have to leave earlier than what I was expecting to leave because traffic is going to be crazy," Barefoot Resident Travis Wampler said.

WMBF News took neighbors’ concerns to city leaders.

North Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Pat Dowling says there are 180 miles of public owned roads in North Myrtle Beach and city leaders say some will get paved more often.

South Carolina Department of Transportation does not allow paving as a standard practice during the winter months of December through February.

So, city leaders say they have to balance more traveled roads between the peak summer traffic in the Barefoot neighborhood with the peak golf traffic in the spring and fall.

They also must keep in mind how a contractor’s availability affects that schedule.

The road the city is resurfacing at Barefoot was constructed around 17 to 18 years ago and this is the first time since then its scheduled for resurfacing.

City leaders schedule a street for new pavement every 15 years, on average. So now that time is up for Barefoot Bridge Road between the awing bridge and Catalina Drive. It just happens to fall during a busy holiday.

The repaving project was supposed to start Monday, but due to an equipment failure, it's rescheduled for June 26.

Officials say if the contractor can't get the work done before the holiday weekend, the project will reschedule again for August.

However, residents are still upset the work is being done around the holiday weekend.