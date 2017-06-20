North Myrtle Beach resurfacing project concerns residents

A new resurfacing project in North Myrtle Beach is causing a lot of neighbors to be frustrated.More >>
A new resurfacing project in North Myrtle Beach is causing a lot of neighbors to be frustrated.More >>
A man pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 14-year old Taizaun Dewitt. The Longs teen was shot and killed in May of 2015.More >>
A man pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 14-year old Taizaun Dewitt. The Longs teen was shot and killed in May of 2015.More >>
A Kershaw County man who live streamed a shooting on Ocean Boulevard on Facebook Live over the weekend says when the bullets started flying, he froze and just kept streaming.More >>
A Kershaw County man who live streamed a shooting on Ocean Boulevard on Facebook Live over the weekend says when the bullets started flying, he froze and just kept streaming.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to a reported shooting at a motel Monday evening.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to a reported shooting at a motel Monday evening.More >>
Volunteers have come from all over the East Coast to help rebuild the homes that were affected by flooding. The students are split up among 13 crews throughout the county.More >>
Volunteers have come from all over the East Coast to help rebuild the homes that were affected by flooding. The students are split up among 13 crews throughout the county.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.More >>
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.More >>
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast.More >>
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue warnings for the Louisiana coast.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>