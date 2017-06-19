Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2015 shooting death of Longs teen

A man pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 14-year old Taizaun Dewitt. The Longs teen was shot and killed in May of 2015.More >>
A Kershaw County man who live streamed a shooting on Ocean Boulevard on Facebook Live over the weekend says when the bullets started flying, he froze and just kept streaming.More >>
Volunteers have come from all over the East Coast to help rebuild the homes that were affected by flooding. The students are split up among 13 crews throughout the county.More >>
One man has been charged with murder in connection to the discovery of a body found in a car Sunday morning.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville Police Officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
Recovery efforts continues for 12-year-old Mary Harrell who was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam on the Pearl River north of The Rez.More >>
