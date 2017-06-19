Students volunteer to help rebuild homes damaged by Hurricane Matthew

Volunteers have come from all over the East Coast to help rebuild the homes that were affected by flooding. The students are split up among 13 crews throughout the county.More >>
Volunteers have come from all over the East Coast to help rebuild the homes that were affected by flooding. The students are split up among 13 crews throughout the county.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to a reported shooting at a motel Monday evening.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to a reported shooting at a motel Monday evening.More >>
One man has been charged with murder in connection to the discovery of a body found in a car Sunday morning.More >>
One man has been charged with murder in connection to the discovery of a body found in a car Sunday morning.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man was arrested Monday on allegations he stabbed his father to death.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man was arrested Monday on allegations he stabbed his father to death.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is still investigating four shootings that happened over Father’s Day weekend, while also working to boost officer presence and prevent crime on Ocean Boulevard.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is still investigating four shootings that happened over Father’s Day weekend, while also working to boost officer presence and prevent crime on Ocean Boulevard.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.More >>
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
After two Georgia inmates on the run frightened the southeast for several days last week, one Georgia sheriff's office is praising the actions of six inmates who saved one law enforcement officer's life.More >>
After two Georgia inmates on the run frightened the southeast for several days last week, one Georgia sheriff's office is praising the actions of six inmates who saved one law enforcement officer's life.More >>