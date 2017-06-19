Myrtle Beach police respond to reported shooting in downtown area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police responded to a reported shooting at a motel Monday evening.

According to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to 405 27th Ave. North shortly before 9 p.m. for the reported discharging of a weapon.

A Google search of the address comes back as the Lazy G Motel.

While on scene, police collected evidence that would confirm a shot was fired, the release stated. The victim was reportedly not cooperating with the investigation and refused medical treatment.

“Officers are unable to determine if the victim was injured as a result of this incident,” the release stated.

This is the fifth reported shooting incident in Myrtle Beach since Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.