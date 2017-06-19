Murrells Inlet man charged with stabbing father to death

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man was arrested Monday on allegations he stabbed his father to death.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Tucker Wesley, 23, was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Online records from the Georgetown County Detention Center state Wesley was booked shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

GCSO deputies were called to 5142 U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet location Monday and reported finding the victim, 52-year-old Howard Wayne Wesley, motionless, the release stated.

The suspect was taken into custody and checked for injuries at the emergency room at Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital before being taken to jail.

