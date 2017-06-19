Horry County School Board chooses private company to provide school resource officers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board decided to use a private security company to put school resource officers in county schools.

At Monday’s meeting, the board was deciding between using the Horry County Police Department or a private company called U.S. Security Associates.

The cost to go with the company will be about $1 million less than the HCPD proposal.

During Monday’s meeting, representatives with USSA gave the board a presentation that explained who they are and what they do.

USSA will provide 18 officers, with each working a total of 180 days each year, at 8.5 hours per day. The total cost will be $550,000.

All of the company's recruited officers through a 40-hour training period where they receive basic training, school security training, active shooter training and more.

The company also promises a $100,000 money back guarantee if a problem arises from the background check they complete.

USSA provides free uniforms for its officers and will provide weapons to those who do not wish to use their own.

If an officer chooses to use their own weapon, they must pass a test with it.

Additionally, officers will be required to provide their own vehicle.

Funding for these officers will be included in the upcoming budget beginning on July 1.

The school board accepted the USSA proposal and agreed on a 1-year contract.

