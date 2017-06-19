Myrtle Beach Police Department working to combat crime following weekend shootings

Volunteers have come from all over the East Coast to help rebuild the homes that were affected by flooding. The students are split up among 13 crews throughout the county.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to a reported shooting at a motel Monday evening.More >>
One man has been charged with murder in connection to the discovery of a body found in a car Sunday morning.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man was arrested Monday on allegations he stabbed his father to death.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is still investigating four shootings that happened over Father’s Day weekend, while also working to boost officer presence and prevent crime on Ocean Boulevard.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
A woman livestreamed video of an arson that killed her 72-year-old neighbor, leading many to ask why she didn't intervene.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.More >>
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.More >>
