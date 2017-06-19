FIRST ALERT: Off and on storms Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A weak cold front will make for an active day of showers and storms on Tuesday.

Showers and storms across the inland areas will gradually dissipate through the late evening hours, by will likely try to re-form late tonight as a weak cold front moves closer to the region. Outside of any showers and storms tonight, it will be very warm and muggy with temperatures only dropping into the lower and middle 70s.

Tuesday will be an active day with numerous showers and storms possible at any point during the day as the weak cold front settles into the region. Most of the activity will be concentrated in the late afternoon and evening, but a downpour or storm will be possible at any time. Very little in the way of severe weather is expected on Tuesday, but some of the storms will produce locally very heavy rain and frequent lightning.

The front will dissipate across the region on Wednesday providing a lingering chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms.

By the end of the week, spotty rain chances are in the picture with summer-like temperatures and humidity.