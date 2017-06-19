Faith leader calls on others to come together after weekend shootings and violence

Blair's Facebook post called on local faith and community leaders to come together. The post received over 200 likes and more than 40 shares. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – While several faith leaders in the Myrtle Beach area took to social media to express themselves after the weekend’s shootings, Pastor Brandon Blair is taking those feelings a step further.

“This is a wake-up call for pastors in this area, for city leaders in this area. It's a wake-up call for us to do something,” Blair said.

Brandon Blair is the Student Pastor at Langston Baptist Church. On Monday, he took to social media calling for this action:

I'm calling on local pastors, community leaders and churches to pray for the city of Myrtle Beach. Stop complaining about the troubles and yet do nothing. This is a time when you take The Church out of your four walls and into the streets. Who will lead a prayer gathering down Ocean Boulevard? Who will kneel where blood was shed? Who will beg God for revival, protection and lost souls to be saved? 2 Chronicles 7:14

If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

After watching shots fired on Ocean Boulevard on a live Facebook video from the scene, Blair said the violence is something locals cannot just turn a blind eye to.

“You know what would bless my heart? Is if the city official would say we do have a problem. It would be encouraging for me to just to hear them say we do have a problem," Blair said. "People are getting shot walking down the street, security guards are having to shoot people for safety. People are getting shot at local malls where our children shop and our parents go.”

Blair, thinking for a moment what could be if this violence isn't stopped, got emotional.

“I have three kids, and I can't imagine losing any of them to an act of violence,” he said. “Some are saying it's a racial issue, some are saying it's a gun issue, but the truth of the issue is that it's a heart issue,” he said. “Many are saying that we need more presence of police officers, but what we really need is the presence of God.”

Blair’s post is calling on local churches. He believes it's going to require leaving the halls of the sanctuary and getting out into the community.

“People are talking about it, but there is nobody doing anything," he said. "Action is greater than just speaking about it.”

The newly formed clergy action team told WMBF News they are getting together with the city and coming up with a plan. That is something Blair supports and said it needs to happen sooner rather than later.

“We’ve got to do something about this and it's going to start with people coming together and saying we are going to demand a difference," he said. "We must stand because if we want our kids to enjoy the safety, the peace that we've experienced in the past, than we've got to do something about it.”

