U.S. 17 Business blocked as Georgetown County law enforcement respond to unresponsive person

Police are on the scene of the 5100 block of U.S. 17 Business in Georgetown County following a report of an unresponsive individual Monday afternoon.More >>
A kindergarten teacher for Horry County Schools was arrested last week after allegedly using a fraudulent prescription to obtain the generic form of Adderall multiple times over the last few months.More >>
One Myrtle Beach business owner said she is sad to see incidents like Saturday night’s shooting happen, but believes Myrtle Beach is a good place to live and own a business. “It just goes viral, and then the whole world knows, which I guess we should know when something bad’s happening, but I don’t like it when it causes people to go into that state of fear,” said Deann Sarver, the co-owner of the Boardwalk Coffee House.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash in Florence.More >>
Horry County police are searching for the suspect accused of firing several rounds into the side of Pirates Voyage earlier this month.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
A man attempting to break into a Carolina Beach home ended up getting into a fight with the resident, according to officials.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
