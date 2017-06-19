U.S. 17 Business blocked as Georgetown County law enforcement respond to unresponsive person

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are investigating after an unresponsive person was found on U.S. 17 Business Monday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are on the scene of U.S. 17 Business in Georgetown County following a report of an unresponsive person Monday afternoon, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office press release.

A WMBF News crew on scene reports that the portion of U.S. 17 Business from Pendergrass Avenue on the north end to Horry Drive on the south end is blocked as police on the scene conduct their investigation.

Officers on scene noted there is no danger to the public, the press release stated.

