Weekend violence could have big impact on Myrtle Beach tourism

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One Myrtle Beach business owner said she is sad to see incidents like Saturday night’s shooting happen, but believes Myrtle Beach is a good place to live and own a business.

“It just goes viral, and then the whole world knows, which I guess we should know when something bad’s happening, but I don’t like it when it causes people to go into that state of fear,” said Deann Sarver, the co-owner of the Boardwalk Coffee House. “Because, basically, Myrtle Beach is a wonderful place to be, a wonderful place to live and have a business – a good place to come visit, so I hate that it causes people to be fearful.”

Seven people were injured Saturday night in a shooting on Ocean Boulevard near 4th Avenue North. A Facebook Live stream of the incident went viral, now with over 4.1 million views.

Tune in to WMBF News at 5:30 p.m. for more on how this weekend’s violence could impact tourism to Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.