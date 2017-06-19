Horry police seek suspect in shooting at Pirates Voyage

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for the suspect accused of firing several rounds into the side of Pirates Voyage earlier this month.

According to information on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, the shooting happened June 4 at 8 p.m.

The suspect accused in the shooting is Louis Vandunk, according to the HCPD.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call (843) 915-8477.

