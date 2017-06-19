Horry police seek suspect in shooting at Pirates Voyage - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry police seek suspect in shooting at Pirates Voyage

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Louis Vandunk (Source: Horry County Police Department) Louis Vandunk (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for the suspect accused of firing several rounds into the side of Pirates Voyage earlier this month.

According to information on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, the shooting happened June 4 at 8 p.m.

The suspect accused in the shooting is Louis Vandunk, according to the HCPD.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call (843) 915-8477.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly