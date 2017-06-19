Two Dillon County residents charged after infant diagnosed with - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two Dillon County residents charged after infant diagnosed with shaken baby syndrome

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Two Dillon residents have been charged after an infant child was diagnosed with shaken baby syndrome.

According to a press release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Trey Harris and 22-year-old Stephanie Oxendine are both facing a count of abuse/inflicting great bodily harm upon a child.

On June 8, DCSO deputies responded to a local hospital after a child was diagnosed with shaken baby syndrome and life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

The child remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to law enforcement.

