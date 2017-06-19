Horry County kindergarten teacher arrested for using fake prescriptions to obtain Adderall

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A kindergarten teacher for Horry County Schools was arrested last week after allegedly using a fraudulent prescription to obtain the generic form of Adderall multiple times over the last few months.

Mary Britt Hamilton, 31, was arrested by the Department of Health and Environmental Control last Thursday and charged with six counts of violation of drug distribution laws, according to jail records.

Arrest warrants state that on six different occasions between December 2016 and March 2017, Hamilton unlawfully obtained quantities of Amphetamine Salts, the generic form of Adderall, which is a scheduled II controlled substance. The warrants state she used a prescription document with a fake signature to obtain the drugs. The staff recorded her driver’s license number, and it was found to belong to Hamilton.

Hamilton is a current employee but not on contract, because teachers aren’t contracted through the summer, said HCS Chief Human Resources Officer Mary Anderson. If the issue is resolved, her contract will be picked back up at the start of the school year, she said.

“If charges are not cleared before the start of the next school year – Hamilton would be placed on leave,” Anderson explained. “The district has reached out to Hamilton and is hoping to hear from her by the end of the day.”

Hamilton is listed as a kindergarten teacher on the HCS website.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.