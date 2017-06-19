City council to hold special meeting Tuesday after 4 weekend shootings in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council is holding a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 in response to the “recent criminal behavior” in the city.

Citizens are invited to attend and participate in the meeting, which will take place at the Council Chamber of the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center at 1101 N Oak Street. Those who wish to address the council are asked to sign in before the start of the meeting and state their names prior to speaking.

A total of 30 minutes will be provided at the beginning of the meeting, and additional time will be provided at the end of the meeting as needed, according to a news release from the city.

There were at least four shooting incidents in Myrtle Beach over the past weekend, including a shooting on Ocean Boulevard that left seven people injured, including the alleged shooter. There was also a report of shots fired near the Dunes Village resort Sunday night, a report of a person shot at Coastal Grand Mall Saturday, and a report of shots fired at the Crown Reef Resort.

The full agenda of Tuesday's meeting is below:

CALL TO ORDER: Mayor John Rhodes

DISCUSSION: Ocean Boulevard Safety and Security Measures

EXECUTIVE SESSION: (Note: Council may take action on items discussed in executive session, once in public session)

ADJOURNMENT

