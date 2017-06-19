Boaters find human skull in Waccamaw River near Conway Saturday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Boaters found a human skull on a bank off of the Waccamaw River in the Conway area on Saturday, according to Horry County Police.

At about 12:19 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Old Reaves Ferry Boat Landing off Bear Bluff Drive after the boaters found the human remains in the water, states a news release and police report from HCPD.

One partial human skull and a few other pieces of skeletal remains were collected, the release states.

While conducting their investigation, officers learned an old family cemetery is located about 150 feet from where the remains were found, the release states. The oldest cemetery plot dates back to the 1800s.

The deputy coroner responded and took possession of the remains.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.