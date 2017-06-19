'We just froze and just kept watching,' says man who live-streamed Myrtle Beach shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Bubba Hinson, the Myrtle Beach visitor whose live stream of the shootings on Ocean Boulevard Saturday night went viral on Facebook, spoke about what he experienced.

“Well when the crowd got to Fourth Avenue North, they kind of surrounded a car and then seconds later, they were running, a fight broke out, and a shooting happened,” Hinson said. “When that happened, I just froze, and – there wasn’t nothing we could do, we just froze and just kept watching.”

Hinson continued: “Then a security guard run out, and he started firing. And we saw him go down to the bush, we saw people laying on ground, and next thing you know, the shooter gets in a car and just drives off like nothing happened.”

Tune in to WMBF news first at 4 p.m. for more of the interview with Hinson.

Watch Hinson’s full video and more details about Saturday night’s shooting here:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.