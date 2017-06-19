North Myrtle beach business owner charged for evading over $120k in state taxes

The owner of a North Myrtle Beach furniture store was arrested Monday for tax evasion after he reported about half the revenue on his sales tax returns from 2013 to 2015, and claimed over twice the dedications, officials said.More >>
A man is wanted by Marion Police for using counterfeit bills to pay for two pre-paid Visa cards at Walmart Sunday. The man purchased the cards with counterfeit $100 bills, then left the store heading in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.More >>
One store in Hemingway sold not one, but two tickets worth $200,000 for Saturday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. Both tickets were sold at Betty’s Quick Stop at 300 N. Main Street in Hemingway.More >>
Two people were shot at the Days Inn in Florence Monday morning, and during the incident, their vehicle collided with the building, police stated.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police responded to a call for shots fired near Dunes Village late Sunday night. At about 9:05 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 5200 N. Ocean Boulevard for the report, according to a news release from MBPD. Officers were unable to locate anyone who was shot or injured as a result of the incident.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.More >>
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...More >>
There will be people stationed to be on the lookout overnight, and boats will go back out early tomorrow morning.More >>
