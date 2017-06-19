Man wanted for using counterfeit bills at Marion Walmart

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

An image of the wanted man's vehicle. (Source: Marion Police Department)

An image of the wanted man. (Source: Marion Police Department)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A man is wanted by Marion Police for using counterfeit bills to pay for two pre-paid Visa cards at Walmart Sunday.

The man purchased the cards with counterfeit $100 bills, then left the store heading in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 843-423-8616.

