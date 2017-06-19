Hemingway store sells 2 $200,000-winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets

HEMINGWAY, SC (WMBF) – One store in Hemingway sold not one, but two tickets worth $200,000 for Saturday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Both tickets were sold at Betty’s Quick Stop at 300 N. Main Street in Hemingway.

Both tickets matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,00 top prize, and both tickets were “Powered Up” up to $200,000 for an extra $1 in Saturday’s drawing, the release states.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 4, 6, 8, 10, and 37, and the Power-Up was 2.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing the Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884, according to lottery officials.

