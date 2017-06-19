Police respond to report of shots fired near Dunes Village Sunday night

Myrtle Beach Police responded to a call for shots fired near Dunes Village late Sunday night. At about 9:05 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 5200 N. Ocean Boulevard for the report, according to a news release from MBPD. Officers were unable to locate anyone who was shot or injured as a result of the incident.More >>
Two people were shot at the Days Inn in Florence Monday morning, and during the incident, their vehicle collided with the building, police stated.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It was a calm scene on Ocean Blvd Sunday afternoon. The street was filled with vacationers and families enjoying the beautiful weather. But it was a much different scene just after midnight. Witnesses say it started with people dancing in the street, and then a fight broke out and several shots were fired. Seven people were taken to the hospital.More >>
A motorcyclist died Sunday morning at the hospital just over a month after being involved in a wreck with a pickup truck.More >>
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
A local woman inspired lawmakers to change how the state's public colleges and universities handle prospective students with criminal histories, and Governor John Bel Edwards signed the so-called ban the box bill into law on Friday.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Harrison County, Texas, authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a man Shreveport police think killed two people in their city Sunday morning, an SPD spokesman said.More >>
