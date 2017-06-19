Police respond to report of shots fired near Dunes Village Sunday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police responded to a call for shots fired near Dunes Village late Sunday night.

At about 9:05 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 5200 N. Ocean Boulevard for the report, according to a news release from MBPD. Officers were unable to locate anyone who was shot or injured as a result of the incident.

Officers attempted to interview witnesses at the scene, but they refused to talk tom police.

Based on the limited information collected at the scene, police believe this incident began as a verbal fight, and then shots were fired. It is unknown if those shots were fired at someone, or up in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.

