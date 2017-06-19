Police identify man wanted for shooting two people in parking lot of Florence motel

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Image of the type of vehicle Watson was seen driving. (Source: Florence Police)

The scene of the shooting at Days Inn in Florence (Source: Audrey Biesk)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two people were shot at the Days Inn in Florence Monday morning, and during the incident, their vehicle collided with the building, police stated.

Terry Anthony Watson, Jr. is wanted by Florence Police for two counts of attempted murder for this incident, police stated in a news release.

At about 5:31 a.m. Monday, officers from the Florence Police Department were dispatched to the motel on Dunbarton Drive in reference to a shooting, according to a news release from the FPD. Upon arrival, officers found two victims had been shot in the parking lot of the motel.

Watson reportedly approached the victims' vehicle, had a brief argument with one of them, then shot multiple times into the vehicle, the release states.

During the incident, the victims’ vehicle collided with the building, the release states. Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment; their current status is not available at this time.

Watson was seen driving a teal or green 2000 Mazda B3000 pick-up truck; police provided an image of a similar vehicle.

Watson has ties to the Cheraw and Charlotte areas, and may be heading to one of those locations. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372)

