2 people shot in parking lot of Florence motel Monday morning

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two people were shot at the Days Inn in Florence Monday morning, and during the incident, their vehicle collided with the building, police stated.

At about 5:31 a.m. Monday, officers from the Florence Police Department were dispatched to the motel on Dunbarton Drive in reference to a shooting, according to a news release from the FPD. Upon arrival, officers found two victims had been shot in the parking lot of the motel.

During the incident, the victims’ vehicle collided with the building, the release states.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment; their current status is not available at this time.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC  / 1-888-274-6372)

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

