Visitors react to Ocean Boulevard shooting

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It was a calm scene on Ocean Blvd Sunday afternoon. The street was filled with vacationers and families enjoying the beautiful weather.

But it was a much different scene just after midnight.

Witnesses say it started with people dancing in the street, and then a fight broke out and several shots were fired. Seven people were taken to the hospital.

Kevin Reyes was visiting Myrtle Beach from Virginia and saw what happened. "They were having fun and everything and stuff just starts escalating," he said.

This is Reyes’ first time in Myrtle Beach, and he and his family were staying close to where the incident happened.

"I'm fine,” Reyes said, “but my family, they’re on edge, and they're worried now."

After the suspect opened fire, he carjacked a vehicle and got away.

Myrtle Beach Police were able to track down the car and take the suspect into custody.

"Police did a good job,” Reyes said. “They did a well done job of getting the guy and finding him."

Reyes hopes a senseless act like this doesn't happen again anytime soon. "People start worrying and they don't want to go out anymore and you're supposed to be having fun in this area, not worrying about your own life."

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information about this incident should call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382. 

WARNING: VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY

