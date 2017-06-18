SLIDESHOW: Winners of Waccamaw Riverkeeper photography contest announced

A total of 96 beautiful photos comprised the winners of the 2017 Waccamaw Riverkeeper of the Winyah Rivers Foundation photography contest, which were announced at an awards ceremony at the Burroughs-Chapin Art Museum in Horry County.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash in Florence.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a Lamar family whose home was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Ring Finders are a global metal-detecting service working to help people find their lost belongings.More >>
There are "a number of casualties being worked on at the scene" in London after a vehicle hit multiple pedestrians late Sunday, authorities report. It happened just after 12 a.m. London time, CNN reports. So far, there is no confirmation that the incident was related to terrorism.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
