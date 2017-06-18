SLIDESHOW: Winners of Waccamaw Riverkeeper photography contest announced

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A total of 96 beautiful photos comprised the winners of the 2017 Waccamaw Riverkeeper of the Winyah Rivers Foundation photography contest, which were announced at an awards ceremony at the Burroughs-Chapin Art Museum in Horry County.

According to a news release, most of the winners gave their cash winnings back to the non-profit organization, whose mission is to "to protect, preserve, monitor and revitalize the health of the lands and waters of the greater Winyah Bay watershed, focusing on local activism through the Waccamaw RIVERKEEPER® program."

The contest’s four categories were wildlife, scenic, hurricane/flood and Georgetown County. First place in each category earned a cash prize.

The photos are on display at the Horry County Courthouse. The winners are as follows:

Best of show: Tony Morano - “Love Tap”

First place, scenic: Christine Lizzul - “Winter Harbor”

Second place, scenic: Whit Peterson - “Along the Levee”

First place, Georgetown County: Joe Pinson - “Sunrise Murrells Inlet”

Second place, Georgetown County: Bronnie Fisher - “Pawley’s Pier”

First place, wildlife: Chris Hill - “Savannah Sparrow”

Second place, wildlife: Randy McDowell - “Don’t Pollute”

First place, hurricane/storm damage: Cin Williams - “Calm Before the Storm”

Viewers’ vote: Bronnie Fisher - “Welcome Home”

