Red Cross assists Lamar family after house fire

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a Lamar family whose home was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, the Darlington Fire Department responded to the blaze on Reynolds Avenue.

The Red Cross will provide financial assistance to two adults and three children for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

