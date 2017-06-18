Red Cross assists Lamar family after house fire

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash in Florence.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a Lamar family whose home was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Ring Finders are a global metal-detecting service working to help people find their lost belongings.More >>
A motorcyclist died Sunday morning at the hospital just over a month after being involved in a wreck with a pickup truck.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
A heartbreaking story this Father's Day weekend. A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat. The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina. Their dog Daisy ended up in the water and that's when something went horribly wrong. Jeff Currie's two sons, jumped in to help save the dog. Currie say...More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
