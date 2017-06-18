UPDATE: Victim in deadly Florence crash on I-95 identified

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash in Florence on Sunday.

According to the SCHP website, it happened at 3:34 p.m. on Interstate 95 at mile marker 170 in the northbound lane before the exit.

SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins said the driver of a Penske truck, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash. The truck, which was towing another car, ran off the right side of the road and hit an interstate sign.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Harold Glatt, 69, of Leesburg, Florida. He died on scene as a result of injuries sustained.

A passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

