NEW DETAILS: SCHP investigates deadly Florence crash on I-95

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash in Florence Sunday.

According to the SCHP website, it happened at 3:34 p.m. on I-95 at mile marker 170 in the northbound lane before the exit.

Corporal Sonny Collins said the driver of a Penske truck, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the crash. The truck, which was towing another car, ran off the right side of the road and hit an interstate sign.

A passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

