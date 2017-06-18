Motorcyclist dies at hospital after May wreck in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
A motorcyclist died Sunday morning at the hospital just over a month after being involved in a wreck with a pickup truck.
The Darlington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Darlington Sunday.
The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday the arrest of a man connection with a homicide in Florence.
One person was shot Saturday afternoon in the parking lot at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach.
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.
Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay.
