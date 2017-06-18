Motorcyclist dies at hospital after May wreck in Myrtle Beach

A motorcyclist died Sunday morning at the hospital just over a month after being involved in a wreck with a pickup truck. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A motorcyclist died Sunday morning at the hospital just over a month after being involved in a wreck with a pickup truck.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, Bruce Newmark, 62, of Myrtle Beach died at 6:35 a.m. at Grand Strand Medical Center of multiple traumas.

The wreck happened the afternoon of May 14. He was not wearing a helmet.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

