UPDATE: Darlington man charged with murder after victim found dead in car

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One man has been charged with murder in connection to the discovery of a body found in a car Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Remon Anthony Cadet, 26, of Darlington, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of the victim.

The suspect is being held without bond in the Darlington County Detention Center, according to the DCSO.

According to a news release, deputies responded to Old Florence Road at 8 a.m., where they found a man dead in a car on the side of the road.

The man suffered at least one gunshot wound.

