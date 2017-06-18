UPDATE: Darlington man charged with murder after victim found de - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Darlington man charged with murder after victim found dead in car

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Remon Cadet Jr. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center) Remon Cadet Jr. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One man has been charged with murder in connection to the discovery of a body found in a car Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Remon Anthony Cadet, 26, of Darlington, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of the victim.

The suspect is being held without bond in the Darlington County Detention Center, according to the DCSO.

According to a news release, deputies responded to Old Florence Road at 8 a.m., where they found a man dead in a car on the side of the road.

The man suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly