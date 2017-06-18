Deputies investigate man found dead in car in Darlington as homicide

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Darlington Sunday. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to a news release, deputies responded to Old Florence Road at 8 a.m., where they found a man dead in a car on the side of the road.

The man suffered at least one gunshot wound. One person was detained by investigators in connection with the case.

Call DCSO at 843-398-4501 with information.

