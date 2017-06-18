FIRST ALERT: Father's Day Forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A summer set-up of heat, humidity and scattered storms for Father's Day weekend!

This morning, we will be dry and muggy with temperatures hovering in the mid 70s.

This afternoon there are slightly lower chances of afternoon storms and showers. Time frame for the storms is between noon and 6pm and is about 20%

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Heat index values will remain in the mid 90s because of the humidity!

Most of the day should be dry for Dad, but do be prepared in case of an isolated storm.

Storms and showers are likely to remain in this pattern through the first half of next week.