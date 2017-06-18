BREAKING: Several people taken to the hospital following shooting on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police responded to the area of 5th Ave N and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 in regards to a large crowd.

Prior to the officers arriving on the scene, a fight began between individuals. One of the individuals involved in the fight presented a gun and shot the person he was fighting. An armed security officer witnessed the shooting and shot the shooter. The shooter fired multiple rounds and fled the scene by carjacking a vehicle. Officers have located the vehicle and detained a person of interest.

Several people have been transported to the hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries. To clarify, no officer was shot or injured during this incident. A patrol car was struck by rounds.

This incident is under investigation and officers continue to collect and analyze evidence. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.

