Myrtle Beach shooting live streamed over Facebook Live

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department news release, prior to the officers arriving on the scene, a fight began between individuals. One of the individuals involved in the fight presented a gun and shot the person he was fighting. An armed security officer witnessed the shooting and shot the shooter. The shooter fired multiple rounds and fled the scene by carjacking a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle.

Police identified and apprehended a suspect later Sunday morning. His identity is being withheld until he is cleared medically and warrants are served.

Several people have been taken to the hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. No officer was shot or injured during this incident. A patrol car was struck by rounds.

This incident is under investigation and officers continue to collect and analyze evidence. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.

WATCH VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT ON FACEBOOK LIVE - WARNING: VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY (Source: Bubba Hinson)

