Man helps reunite people with lost items

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Ring Finders are a global metal-detecting service working to help people find their lost belongings. There is a Ring Finder in every state, including here in the Grand Strand. Jim Wren has found 49 lost items. Wren searches beaches, fields, playgrounds and yards.

“Whether it’s a ring that cost $100 or one that cost $10,000, to them it’s priceless,” said Jim Wren.

Wren doesn’t charge for his services, but he does accept rewards. He donates 10 percent of the reward to St. Jude’s.

“It’s such a great feeling to get that call, come out, find it for them, give it back to them and have them crying on your shoulder because they're just overwhelmed,” Wren said.

Wren hopes to continue helping others find their lost items for years to come.

