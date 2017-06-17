Man helps reunite people with lost items

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
The Ring Finders are a global metal-detecting service working to help people find their lost belongings.More >>
A motorcyclist died Sunday morning at the hospital just over a month after being involved in a wreck with a pickup truck.More >>
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Darlington Sunday.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday the arrest of a man connection with a homicide in Florence.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
The family was shocked to see their photos, many inside their house, along with a listing where the so-called owner claimed to be in West Africa on a church mission, in need of a renter.More >>
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.More >>
